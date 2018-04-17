Buses were fully charged, but passengers weren’t.
They rode for free Monday aboard a trio of 40-foot battery-electric buses during a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District — MetroLINK — at SouthPark Mall’s JCPenney parking lot.
Visitors, including local politicians and a group of about 80 people, took a 15-minute ride to the Quad-City International Airport, and enjoyed getting the chance to ride in warm buses to get out of the cold, blustery conditions.
Each bus runs on four battery packs, larger than what operates a Tesla electric car, so it has four times the energy, according to Ryan Popple, CEO of bus manufacturer Proterra.
Buses run about 175 hours on a single charge, making them the largest battery-operated vehicle, he said.
Five more of them will be added to the fleet next year, Popple said.
Buses were paid for by Illinois Department of Transportation Federal Transit Clean Fuels and another FTA Bus and Facilities grant. MetroLINK received a $3.16 million grant to buy the buses, charging stations and passenger shelters.
The three buses will operate specifically on MetroLINK’s Route 20 from downtown Moline’s Centre Station to the mall and airport.
It’s the first system in Illinois to introduce battery-operated buses.
Finding Proterra was a game-changer, MetroLINK general manager Jeff Nelson said. MidAmerican Energy also drew praise for its partnership, he said.
MetroLINK serves the Illinois Quad-Cities area, including Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Milan, Silvis, Carbon Cliff, Hampton and Colona.
More than 3.5 million riders are served.