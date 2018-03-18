In 2011, Argrow “Kit” Evans-Ford, as part of her seminary experience and senior project, wrote about starting a house of healing and hope for women who are victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault.
She wanted a place where victims could find their healing needs in one place.
On Dec. 1, Evans-Ford’s vision became a reality when she opened Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope in a quiet neighborhood in Davenport.
Evans-Ford said she grew up in an abusive home and became an assault victim when in 2008 she was a Peace Corps volunteer in St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean.
“Going through my own healing journey over the years, and the researching what’s effective for women and their healing, I knew there needed to be a safe space where a variety of services are offered for the ladies so they can figure out what works best for them,” said Evans-Ford, who is a visiting professor of Theology at St. Ambrose University and whose husband is the Rev. Dwight Ford, pastor of Grace City Church that has a location in Moline and Rock Island.
“For some people, it’s journaling while for others it’s church and a biblical and spiritual approach,” she said. “For some, it’s yoga or art therapy or grief support. We try to provide a variety of services so that women can tap into what really works for them in the healing journey.”
It took about 50 volunteers and a lot of donations to put the house she found in order. From the new carpet to the paint on the walls to the artwork, everything in the house is designed to provide a calming effect, and most importantly, Evans-Ford said, to provide the feeling of being in a safe home.
Volunteers are there to provide counseling, spiritual direction, massage therapy, chiropractic care, she said. There is even a volunteer lawyer to help women who are going through divorces.
Aside from donations and grants, Evans-Ford knew she needed to fund a steady source of income for the home if it was going to succeed.
She and her husband went through a social entrepreneurship program for ministers, and they are now part of the consortium called Do Good X. The organization brings together Christian social entrepreneurs and advises them how to launch business ventures that provide for the well-being of a community.
To help her fund the house, Evans-Ford and her volunteers make scented soaps to sell.
“I went back to school to learn to make soaps,” she said. “I’m in my kitchen at 3 a.m. trying to figure out the best recipe for the best quality product that’s all natural and I was thinking, ‘I’m not a soap-maker, I’m a theologian.’”
But if she wanted this all to work, Evans-Ford said she had to become a soap-maker.
“I knew as a community development worker I could mobilize people to provide free services,” she said. “But I never thought about how I could start a business where the women could make things to help bring in income.
“We want to be able to pay these ladies for their work so they can be sustainable,” Evans-Ford said.
“A lot of women don’t leave violent relationships because they don’t have the money to do so,” she said. “So to be able to help them to be empowered, to be able to create, to use their skills, our survivors make the products. But they also run our social media marketing, they run our outreach programming.
“They have other skill sets that they can use and put into practice as well,” Evans-Ford said. “And we’re able to pay them because people buy our products. People buy them because they’re all natural and hand-made, and because people believe in the mission.”
Evans-Ford spent time as an international development worker. “Part of my goal was to help women around the world who were suffering from violence and abuse. Unfortunately, sexual violence and domestic violence is an issue everywhere you go. Some places are worse than others, depending on the social situation. Poverty and other things have a contributing factor in domestic violence.”
Evans-Ford said there is an ongoing need for supplies that includes clothing, food, soap-making materials, air conditioners for the house, and the like. Some work to the windows of the old house will need to be done so the air conditioners can be put in.
“It’s the little things that turn into the big things,” she said. For instance, six new sewing machines were donated to the organization, so now they need fabric.
She also would like to get the mortgage paid off in one year.
Nearby is an industrial building she would like to buy to move the soap-making process over so it can grow.
The organization is a 501(C)3, so all donations are tax deductible.
On Saturday, Evans-Ford gave a reception to thank all the volunteers who helped make Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope a reality.
“We need programs like this in our community,” said volunteer Starr Doak. “A woman can walk in here and not have to go across town to see a therapist, or a chiropractor. She can come here and do Yoga and mediate. It’s an environment where women can share their experiences.
“The environment is one of a home, not a clinic,” Doak said. “It’s a place where instead of living life as a victim, women become warriors.”