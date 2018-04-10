The fate of the Rock Island County courthouse has been stalled again.
On Monday, members of the Rock Island County Board’s Governance, Health and Administration Committee failed to approve an intergovernmental agreement on the future of the structure, preventing the proposal from being advanced to Wednesday’s county board committee-of-the-whole meeting.
County board members Cecilia O’Brien, Kim Callaway Thompson and Mike Steffen attended by phone conference. Ron Oelke was absent.
After a nearly hour-long contentious meeting on the courthouse, O’Brien, Steffen and Drue Mielke opposed the proposed agreement, while Luis Moreno and Scott Terry voted in favor of it.
Thompson left the meeting before the vote.
Under the proposed intergovernmental agreement, the Rock Island County Public Building Commission would retain funds to pay to abate asbestos in the courthouse, demolish it and install landscaping, berms and security bollards. An issue some GHA committee members had with the document was a blank space in place of a deadline. A previous version of the agreement, which also failed to advance, had a do-or-die deadline of July 18 to save the courthouse.
Moreno said if changes needed to be made to the document, they could be made at the committee-of-the-whole meeting.
“At least we should get it to all of our board members and let them talk and have an open discussion about it,” Moreno said. “I think all of our board members need to be in on this discussion. Then we can all decide what we want to do.”
Committee Chairwoman Mia Mayberry agreed with Moreno. Expressing frustration, she asked what other options could be explored. She said Estes Construction, Russell Construction and Gilbane Building Co. had provided estimates of $16 million to $22 million in recent years to restore the courthouse, which was built between 1895 an 1897.
O’Brien and Thompson took issue with the lack of a deadline on the proposal.
“Why is the date blank?” O’Brien said. “The date has been a huge point of discussion from the beginning, and having it blank seems weird to me. When we talked about this originally, there were dates in every document. Suddenly, there are no dates. I just can’t support a document with a blank date.”
Terry said it was left blank out of respect for the county board.
“Everybody knows that is the most contentious aspect of this,” Terry said. “I don’t know if there was much more debate about whether or not to raze (the courthouse), the question is when do we raze it? We can amend this. The blank space is not a big deal. It’s important that we keep this process moving forward.”
Mielke said he would approve only a “quality document” to advance to the county board.
“I do not want to demolish this courthouse, but I do not want to raise taxes to refurbish it,” Mielke said. “This is the third time I’ve disagreed with the state’s attorney. This document needs revision before we send it to the board.”
O’Brien stressed again that she would not support the agreement in its current state.
“There is a blank space, and the language we discussed is missing,” she said. “I don’t understand what kind of games are being played here, but I’m not happy with how this is going. There are a lot of people trying to tear that building down, and that’s a 100-plus-year decision we’re making. This is an extremely important decision. I don’t think we’ve given any due diligence to saving the building. This is badly done, and I don’t support it.”
Thompson said the board had a fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers to provide due diligence with an independent study on the courthouse.
Terry said he was frustrated the board was being accused of not doing due diligence considering studies were done on the courthouse in 1994, 2008, 2012 and 2013. He said the issue was not when to raze the structure, but rather, how would the demolition be funded. Board members should take advantage of the Public Building Commission’s offer to raze it, he said.
“This board has to figure out how to demolish it,” Terry said. “If we keep messing around, if we keep living up to our reputation of not being able to make the simplest decisions, somebody will have to pay to tear it down. In my six years (on the board), I have never been more disappointed to be part of this body as I am today. This is once again a demonstration of folks who are unwilling to make a decision and move forward. I find it very disappointing.“
“The sky is not falling,” O’Brien said. “I think that building can be saved. I think we should look at having a partnership with people in the community. To have a plan to tear it down, that’s the last possible thing we should do.”