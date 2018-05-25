KEWANEE, Ill. – Missing documents are preventing an audit of the Kewanee chapter of the Henry County Humane Society.
New president Louise Harrison said that, over the winter, the chapter held a membership drive seeking to enact some changes. One goal, she said, was to have an audit as required by its bylaws -- something former president Lee Eisenbarth believed had not occurred for nine years.
Although Harrison said the chapter's past treasurer was "cooperative and helpful," the group only has financial records starting in January 2018. The chapter received many donations in 2017 after rescuing a puppy later named Thor whose neck had been slashed.
"It's been unnecessarily unpleasant," said Harrison. "We tried to change it (the chapter) from the inside, but you can only hit your head against the wall for so long.
"It’s a challenge to take over an organization in any case," she said. "I don’t want to waste my energy on the past; there are too many things to do in the future."
Harrison said the chapter has been able to add nothing to the limited documents it had three weeks ago.
"How can we do an audit if we don’t have the paperwork?" she said. "We want to make sure all the right financial controls are in place and there is never any doubt where the money went and why it went there.
"I’m not saying we’re not going to have an audit, just, as I stand here right now, I just don’t have the necessary documentation," she said. "We’ve only received financials for 2018, so we can’t really do anything at this moment."
In April, the chapter replaced six of its nine board members. Mary Bergren, an incumbent board member, was scheduled to meet with the shelter's former director, Kelli Wallace-McKenna, at 6 a.m. May 1 to receive the key to the building which was believed to contain eight dogs and 40 cats.
Wallace-McKenna did not show, however, and Bergren said board members "pried open one of the steel pet doors" to get inside the building -- finding only one dog.
Harrison said the building now has been nearly gutted and volunteers are helping with interior work, such as sorting dog food, cleaning walls, preparing to paint and fixing gutters.
Harrison said the shelter also is missing animal records, adoption records and the forms needed to process pet adoptions. The Geneseo chapter of the Humane Society has "come to our rescue," she said.
"It's just been amazing," she said. "Most of the dogs we get have had a difficult past. That is so critical to be able to place a dog with the right family.