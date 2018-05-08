Showers and thunderstorms moving into the area tonight and later in the week should not hinder an expected crest of the flooded Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities, meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
Simmons said the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is expected to crest at 17.7 feet sometime Friday.
The flooding is causing traffic issues in downtown Davenport as River Drive is closed between Iowa and Perry streets where the city erected its flood barrier.
The city said that the detour for eastbound River Drive between Iowa and Perry streets is Division Street to 3rd Street, to River Drive. The westbound detour is 4th Street to Division Street, to Rockingham Road, to River Drive.
There is a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms during the daylight hours today. The overnight low is expected to dip to about 55 degrees.
The high Thursday will reach about 78 degrees before clouds begin to roll in again, bringing a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday.
Simmons said the forecast for Sunday calls for more normal temperatures with a high temperature of about 69 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.