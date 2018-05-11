The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was sitting at 17.4 feet at 7:50 p.m. Friday, which likely meant the river had crested or was close to cresting.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Gross said the river was expected to crest at about 17.4 feet before beginning to recede over the weekend.
The river is expected to remain above flood stage until the end of next week.
For meteorologists, though, the focus is on storms that will be popping up over the weekend, with more rain forecast through Wednesday and possibly later into the week.
“We have a warm front that is sitting right on the border of Missouri, Iowa and southwest Illinois,” Gross said. “It’s not going anywhere until a cold front pushes through sometime Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.”
Over the weekend, the Quad-City metropolitan area is expected to receive about .6 of an inch of rain. Some areas hit by localized thunderstorms would see higher amounts, he said.
As the warm front is stalled, Gross said that there will be waves of rain and showers. It is possible that the Quad-City metro area could receive anywhere from 1½ to 2 inches of rainfall over the next five days, with higher amounts in areas that get hit with occasional thunderstorms.
The high temperature Saturday is expected to be in the middle 60s while the high temperature Sunday is expected to be in the middle 70s. Much warmer air moves in Monday through Wednesday with the high temperatures those three days reaching into the middle 80s, Gross said.
Cooler air moves into the region Wednesday night or early Thursday.
Gross said the new rainfall will not make the Mississippi River’s crest go higher, but it could either prolong the crest or prolong the return of the river into its banks.
“The Mississippi River is a huge river, and therefore it’s a slow-responding river,” he said. “It takes a lot of rainfall to affect it. The rainfall we get may prolong the fall, but it will not affect the crest.”
Construction plus the closing of streets for the flood has slowed traffic to a crawl at certain times of the day in downtown Davenport. Police are urging people to be patient and drive carefully.
In Davenport, River Drive is closed between Iowa and Division streets. Myrtle, Iowa and Perry streets and Pershing Avenue are closed south of 2nd Street. Drivers should use 3rd and 4th Streets as an alternate to River Drive.
The riverfront recreational trail between Credit Island and LeClaire Park is closed due to water over the road. Water has impacted LeClaire Park. The boat docks at Marquette Landing have been removed.
Modern Woodmen Park remains open. Appropriate flood control measures have been placed. Visitors should park in the Florian Keen Parking Lot.
The River’s Edge, the Freight House and Freight House Farmers Market, and Union Station remain open for business.