High water is coming this weekend to the Quad-Cities.
The Mississippi River is expected to crest this weekend above flood stage, according to a National Weather Service flood warning.
The warning is in effect until further notice.
Here's what the warning says: "The flood warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15 until further notice. At 2 a.m. Monday, the river was 11.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning and continue rising to 15.7 feet Sunday evening."
Floodwaters will affect LeClaire Park and several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport. Water will be at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island and will affect industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.