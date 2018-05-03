A crest of 17.3 feet is now forecast for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, according to data issued Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service, Davenport.
But that crest may be delayed somewhat as water from heavy storms to the north of the Quad-City region on Thursday works its way into the Mississippi River from the tributaries.
“The heavy rains we had forecast for the Quad-Cities for today focused more up north,” meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Thursday afternoon.
That water will need to work its way through the tributaries before it gets to the Mississippi River and then makes its way to the Quad-Cities, he said.
The Mississippi River is expected to reach 17.3 feet early Tuesday and remain there possibly through Thursday.
Once the Mississippi reaches its crest, Gross said, it will fall slowly. “We’re expecting the Mississippi to be above flood stage for the next two weeks,” he said.
The heavy rains that fell Wednesday did not much affect the river levels as the ground was so dry that the majority of that water seeped into the ground, Gross said.
Officially at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, 1.17 inches of rain has fallen since Tuesday. At the Davenport Municipal Airport, 1.65 inches of rain has fallen since Tuesday.
But during some of the widespread thunderstorms Wednesday night and early Thursday some area received well more than what is officially recorded. Areas of Rock Island and Scott counties got from 1 to 2 ½ inches of rain, Gross said. DeWitt had nearly 3 inches of rain.
Davenport city spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said that South Concord Street is closed between Utah Avenue and River Drive. Portions of Wapello Avenue and Miller Avenue between Railroad Avenue and South Concord Street also have been closed.
Nahra said that Credit Island will be closed at midnight, Saturday. The riverfront bike path between Credit Island and Marquette Street will close sometime today.
The riverfront bike path between Marquette Street and LeClaire Park will be impacted sometime Saturday or Sunday, and LeClaire Park will be impacted sometime Saturday or Sunday, Nahra said.
The Twisted Cat Outdoor Catfish Tournament, scheduled to take place at Marquette Street Landing on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be held as planned. Marquette Street will be closed to through traffic at Beiderbecke Drive for this event.
The Rev It Up for Awareness Ride and Charity Event scheduled for today and Saturday also will be held as planned. However, camping on Credit Island will not be permitted due to the flood.
Pumps have been or will be set up while appropriate gates will be closed to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in certain low-lying areas within the City.
Sandbags are available for pickup to individuals impacted by flooding at predicted river levels. The sandbags are available for pickup at the Public Works Marquette Facility located at 232 S Marquette St. just outside the gate.
Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave, is available via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.
Modern Woodmen Park, the River’s Edge, the Freight House, and Union Station will remain open for business.
According to the National Weather Service, Davenport, at 15 feet water affects sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
At 15.5 feet, water affects LeClaire Park.
At 16 feet, water affects sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park. Water also affects Credit Island Lane, and the 4700 block of River Drive in Moline.
At 16.5 feet, water is at the base of the flood wall gates at the downtown Rock Island riverfront.
At 17 feet, water is over most of LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.
At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf’s Leach Park.