Consider it a history textbook on wheels.
“Iowa History 101,” a traveling mobile museum, will visit LeClaire Friday through Tuesday in the form of 38-foot RV Winnebago packed with artifacts from the state’s past.
Step inside the custom-built vehicle, and you’ll find some of Iowa’s best stories told through items from the State Historical Museum in Des Moines with interactive elements voiced by LeClaire native Mike Wolfe, the star and co-creator of the History channel television show “American Pickers.”
The idea for the 300-foot exhibition followed a series of community conversations in 2014 led by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees the State Historical Society.
"It became clear that Iowans want to know about their history, but wanted more ways to access it," said Andrew Harrington, the State Historical Museum of Iowa’s exhibits manager. “We wanted to share parts of Iowa’s rich history without people having to come to Des Moines. We want to get the artifacts and history out there.”
The mobile museum is expected to travel to each of the state's 99 counties, visiting schools, libraries, community festivals and county fairs -- including stops along the RAGBRAI route -- over the next three years.
“We made a conscious effort to pull artifacts from all corners of the state and not just major cities,” he said. “We want to tell some of the basic stories of Iowa, those stories that some people may have heard and others that may be more unknown.”
Here are some of the 50 artifacts on board:
- A battered hat from a coal miner in Boone
- A 1917 prototype of the state flag designed by Dixie Cornell Gebhardt of Knoxville
- The pen Gov. William Harding used to sign the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote
- A basketball jersey Lynne Lorenzen wore during her glory days at Ventura High School
- An Olympic medal from sprinter Natasha Kaiser-Brown of Des Moines
In August, Mike Wolfe helped announce plans for “Iowa History 101” outside Antique Archaeology, the store that appears on “American Pickers,” in Le Claire.
"When we talk about the importance of this RV traveling across the state of Iowa and going into these small towns, we give people pride and when they feel pride, they have purpose ... they want to make a difference," Wolfe said during the press conference. "That's how it starts."
Cindy Bruhn, Le Claire’s tourism manager, is looking forward to seeing the RV up close.
“It feels like it’s a part of us since it was announced here,” Bruhn said. “It’s the kind of history that’s relatable -- it’s about where we live and where we come from.”
Along with parking near the Buffalo Bill Museum for a few days, the RV is scheduled to visit Bridgeview Elementary School.
It’s a good fit, said the school’s principal Cyndy Behrer, because third graders will soon start studying the state’s history.
“It’s a chance to spend some time getting acquainted with things they’re going to be learning about,” she said. “We’re better citizens and students if we know about things in our area and where we come from. To see some of these interactive pieces will be a great opportunity for them.”
That goes for Iowans of all ages, said Bruhn.
“No matter how long they’ve lived here, a lot of people’s perspective of Iowa is, ‘Oh, it’s just cornfields,'’’ she said. “We know there’s a lot more to it -- there’s a lot of history here and it’s important to know.”