Moderate flooding is expected on the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, with a crest currently forecast to reach 16.2 feet by early Tuesday, meteorologist Terry Simmons of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday.
The initial flood forecast called for minor flooding, but thunderstorms that will be lurking around the area through Thursday night, she said. Those storms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain by Friday morning.
“It will be really widely spread,” Simmons said of the rain from the storms. “Some areas could see a lot of rain while others may get little to none.”
The flooding is primarily due to snow melt thanks to the April snow storms in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
April in the Quad-Cities was 8.3 degrees colder than normal, with a mean temperature of 43.1 degrees. The normal mean temperature for the month is around 51 degrees. But while the Quad-Cities measured 3.2 inches of snow for the month, Minnesota and Wisconsin got hammered with snow.
“When we got our last little bit of snow just a couple of weeks ago, they got anywhere between 8 and 14 inches,” Simmons said.
The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 13.74 feet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Davenport City spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said that despite the rising waters, The Twisted Cat Outdoor Catfish Tournament, scheduled to take place at Marquette Landing from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will be held as planned. Marquette Street will be closed to through traffic at Beiderbecke for this event.
Also, the Rev It Up for Awareness Ride and Charity Event scheduled to take place at Credit Island both Friday and Saturday on Friday also will be held as planned. However, camping will not be permitted on the island overnight Saturday, Nahra said.
Access to the Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., is available via Rockingham Road to Wapello Avenue and then to Railroad Avenue.
Modern Woodmen Park, the River’s Edge, the Freight House, and Union Station will remain open for business, Nahra said.