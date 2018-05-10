February 7, 1948-May 6, 2018
DAVENPORT — M. Mahbubul Islam, 69, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Visitation was at the Bettendorf Islamic Center mosque on Monday, May 7, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Janaza (funeral) was at 2 p.m. He is buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.
Khatumul Quran and Dua' is scheduled on Friday, May 11, after the 5:15 p.m. Asr Prayer at the Bettendorf mosque (MCQC).
Mahbubul was born in Dhaka, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) on February 7, 1948. He married Ambereen Sultana on March 30, 1978, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Mahbubul was a medical doctor who specialized in general, vascular and bariatric surgeries. He completed his residency at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1974, he continued his residency program at Church Home and Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. Later, he worked in Barberton, Ohio, and Louisa, Kentucky, from 1982 to 1987. He moved to Davenport in 1987, and became a board-certified general surgeon. He practiced at Davenport Medical Center until retiring in 1999.
He enjoyed traveling, photography, videography, and reading.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ambereen Islam, of Davenport; M. Zahirul Islam (brother) of New York; Shanaz Rashid (niece) of Cyprus; Lutfur Rahman (cousin) of New York; Anzumanara Begum (cousin) of New Jersey; Russel Rashid of New Jersey; and their spouses and children. Also, in-laws Muhammad Rahim of Davenport; Bazlur Rahim of Dallas, Texas; Zillur Rahim of California; Javed Bukth of Dhaka, Bangladesh; their spouses, children, and many other relatives and friends.