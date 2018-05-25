Moline High School principal Dan McGuire challenged the class of 2018 to "always demonstrate integrity" as they work toward positive change.
A total of 491 students graduated Friday night inside the historic but sweat-inducing confines of Wharton Field House, 1800 20th Ave. This was the 143rd commencement in the school's history.
McGuire praised the graduates for "demonstrating strength in individual spirit, great pride in being a mighty Maroon and exceptional leadership over their four years at the high school.
"Your willingness to support each other in your school throughout your time here bodes well for your future," he said. "Some of you will go on to college for further training, some of you to service our country and some straight into the workforce. But each of you, you will travel your own path.
"Remember to treat individuals fairly, continue to take pride in your roots as a Moliner and above all keep reaching for leadership opportunities as you learn from those challenges that you take on," McGuire said.
Senior class president Kaitlyn Miller told her classmates some words of wisdom from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life," Miller said.
Tashon Wiseman described his time at MHS as a "roller coaster."
"The faculty at Moline is great, they made the experience the best I could have asked for," Wiseman said. "I have always seen improvement over the four years, and really just telling me to do my best all the time and encouraging me to do what I want to do."
His advice to those starting their high school years is to take it easy, try your best, don't be stressed and if you don't succeed, try again.
Wiseman said he plans on attending a community college for a few years, then transferring to an art school in Chicago.
Addison Sanders was wearing four medals she received for departmental honors during her senior year: Industrial Technology, English, Spanish and Science. She said she plans on studying physiology at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in the fall.
"I am glad I was put into the public school system instead of a private one, just because I think I got a more well-rounded education and cultural experience," Sanders said.
Sanders said she was proud that she was able to do one last thing for the class of 2018: create banners and artwork for the commencement ceremonies as she served on the commencement committee.
"It's pretty easy to just coast through and not put yourself out there, but with the opportunities at Moline High you can really go far," Sanders gave as advice for future attendees.
Alyssa Lopez said it felt "kinda weird" being back among her classmates after graduating early to enter the workforce. She said her favorite memory of high school was graduating.
Lopez said she plans on taking online college courses in video game designing.
Megan Navarro said she really can't believe that high school is over.
"I am sad to leave my classmates, but I wish all of us the best," Navarro said.
She had some advice for those entering high school.
"Don't rush it," Navarro said. "I think that you should just leave it how it is and enjoy your time because soon it will be all over."
