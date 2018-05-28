A house fire in Moline on Sunday afternoon remains under investigation, according to a news release from Moline Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a fire in a two-story wood frame residence at 4:25 p.m. at 1802 12th Ave.
The resident was at home when a brief but severe thunderstorm blew down a limb from a tree in the front yard. The limb tore down the electrical service line along with the cable television and telephone lines.
After the homeowner smelled smoke and saw light haze in the home, she left the residence and called 911.
Fire crews, who were on scene within five minutes, found little smoke initially but after investigating found fire on the second floor. The origin of the fire was in a bedroom, and mostly was confined to the same room.
The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
Fire and smoke damage to the building was moderate. Water damage was mild. All utilities were disconnected, which made the home uninhabitable. The estimated value of the building and contents saved is $90,000.
The fire is under investigation by a Moline Fire Department investigator.
Assisting at the scene were Mid-American Energy, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Moline Second Alarmers.