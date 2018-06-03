Moline police seek the help of the public in locating a missing woman whose disappearance is being investigated as a criminal incident, according to a news release from Moline police.
Mee Ran Kim Tran, also known as Kim Mee Ran or Kim Tran, has not been seen since May 8 when she was leaving work at Tyson in Joslin, Illinois.
She is 5' 2" and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information about her or the events leading up to her disappearance should contact Moline police at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 309-762-9500.