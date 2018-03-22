Moine city leaders are working hard to get the message out about upcoming road closures as construction on the new I-74 bridge continues.
Beginning the first week of April, the I-74 3rd Avenue/River Drive exit ramp off the bridge in Moline will be closed. Drivers will be detoured to the 7th Avenue exit ramp to northbound 19th Street to get back to River Drive. The road is expected to reopen in early May.
Once the 3rd Avenue exit reopens, the 7th Avenue exit will close, and will reopen in late June or early July. The goal is to have construction completed on 7th Avenue before the John Deere Classic PGA golf tournament in July.
Beginning April 2, reconstruction of 19th Street will begin. The street will be closed from 12th Avenue to Avenue of the Cities, and will remain closed throughout the 2018 construction season.
And in April or May, work on I-74 will begin south of Avenue of the Cities to provide three lanes in each direction. During construction, which will last until November, lanes will shift onto the shoulders.
"It's helpful for us to know what's coming up and how it's going to impact us," Mayor Stephanie Acri said during a news conference Thursday morning at City Hall. "I just want to express gratitude for the efforts made in communication, because it it's important for us to know in order to navigate effectively."
Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte said he and City Engineer Scott Hinton meet weekly with contractors and the Illinois Department of Transportation to stay on top of the project. Information is relayed to Fire Chief Jeff Snyder and Police Chief John Hitchcock about lane closures to ensure emergency response times are not affected.
"This project is in IDOT’s jurisdiction, but it’s within our corporate limits," Schulte said. "We really appreciate that they’ve allowed us to be involved in these traffic strategies. When we meet with IDOT and the contractors, it’s all-encompassing to make sure we determine the best (traffic) routes.
"About 220 craft workers were on site every day, with 60 commercial drivers as they hauled in 26,000 loads of fill (dirt) for the viaducts," he said. "It's been a huge economic impact that's come along with this. The fact that this (bridge) is going through Moline, we are really excited about what it's going to bring."
Schulte said $98 million worth of work has been done since last fall.
George Ryan, Corridor Manager for IDOT, said great progress has been made on both sides of the river, as well as on the river.
"Keep in mind that this is a very complex project with numerous stages," Ryan said. "It was an eight-year project originally. It was changed to a five-year project, and is now a 3½-year project, which is super aggressive. In another three years, you'll be driving on two new structures across the Mississippi River."
Each of the new bridges will be twice as wide as both of the existing bridges, with four lanes in each direction and walking paths that connect to paths in Bettendorf and Moline.
Moline Police Capt. Brian Johnson encouraged drivers to exercise patience during road closures and to plan ahead. He said the city works closely with the TaxSlayer Center to ensure smooth traffic patterns during events.
"Slow down, be cautious, and expect delays," Johnson said. "If there are detours through residential neighborhoods, be mindful of speed limits and careful of children."