A church that has been lovingly maintained for more than 140 years.
A warehouse that has been reborn as The Element by Westin Hotel, a Marriott-branded hotel.
A former bank whose upper floors now contain loft apartments.
These are three of eight buildings in Moline whose owners have been cited by the Moline Preservation Society for their outstanding efforts in historic preservation.
Also receiving awards this spring were the people and groups behind the new Sylvan Island bridge, the restoration of a stained glass window at the Butterworth Center, the creation of a web-based downtown walking tour and the establishment more than 25 years ago of a facade improvement program for commercial buildings.
The facade program is largely responsible for projects that restored architectural details to buildings in the downtown core.
— Alma Gaul