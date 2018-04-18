Angela Stottler of Moline won $250,000 when she scratched a $250,000 Crossword Illinois Lottery ticket. She plans to use her winnings to invest, buy a new car and pay off bills.
Stottler has been playing the Illinois Lottery for five years, and when she won she said, “It didn’t seem real.”
Stottler purchased her winning $250,000 Crossword ticket at Manary’s, 1300 41st St., Moline.
The retailer received a bonus of $2,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. $250,000 Crossword is a $10 instant ticket with 48 top prizes of $250,000, 14 of which have not been claimed.
