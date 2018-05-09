Plans to connect the Mississippi River bike trail system to the Rock River bike trail will move forward with a $2 million grant awarded this week by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The trail also will connect to the new Interstate 74 bridge trail, leading to Iowa's riverfront trail system. Moline plans to put $500,000 toward the project, bringing the total investment to $2.4 million.
IDOT on Monday announced nearly $36 million in grant money for streetscaping and bike and pedestrian trail projects throughout the state. The money will be divided among 53 projects in 28 cities.
Locally, the only other municipality receiving funding through the grants is Port Byron, awarded $97,500 for streetscaping.
According to IDOT, 218 applications were received with a total of $252 million requested. The grants are awarded every two years. Grant applicants are required to match at least 20 percent of the cost of their project and must spend the money within four years.
Moline Public Works Director J.D. Schulte said city staff was thrilled to hear Moline will receive the grant.
"We are elated to have been selected," he said. "I know how competitive this was."
Mayor Stephanie Acri said Moline has had a river-to-river bike path plan for a long time.
"The plan was codified about five years ago; there just wasn't any movement on it," she said.
"We recognized that was the corridor where we wanted to do it," Acri said. "I really credit the council members for advocating for staff to submit the grant."
Moline city planner Jeff Anderson wrote the grant with city engineer Scott Hinton, who provided technical direction. Anderson traveled to Chicago on Monday to be present for the announcement of the awards at the Illinois Bike Summit at the University of Chicago. Transportation Secretary Randall Blankenhorn singled out Moline and its grant award during his keynote speech.
"It was very exciting," Anderson said. "To be honest, I about fell out of my chair. It seemed like a good solid request that made a lot of sense. Their award hopefully recognized that. Secretary Blankenhorn led off with Moline's project, that was kind of neat."
Hinton said no timeline has been set for construction of the path, but that the new I-74 bridge must be completed first.
"We can't start building a bike path tomorrow when IDOT has 19th Street torn up," Hinton said. "This is still three, four, five years in the future. The bridge has to be completed first. We have to wait for them to get out of the way."
Hinton said the grant will cover the cost of construction north from Avenue of the Cities along 19th Street to the Mississippi River.