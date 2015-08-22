Welcome behind the scenes.
During the course of interviews last week about Assumption High School's new sports complex on the St. Vincent Center property in Davenport, a couple of people mentioned the trees. An estimated 100 trees were flattened at the property along West Central Park Avenue so the land can be graded and turned into several athletic fields and a parking lot. The controversial stadium is to come later and on adjacent land.
I was told to ask the Davenport Diocese's Monsignor Michael Morrissey about the trees that were saved.
On Friday, he graciously agreed to have me tag along during part of his dialysis treatment at Genesis East, where I could hear his tale. So, I suited up in a disposable gown to cover my cooties and took a seat next to Morrissey.
He spun this yarn:
At the turn of the last century, the Sisters of Humility asked to build an orphanage, and the Davenport Diocese obliged, helping with the financing. St. Vincent was built, and the nuns took care of the orphans, even running a working farm to feed them. When state education regulations stiffened in 1968, things changed, and the classrooms were deemed insufficient.
From 1968 until 1974, the sisters continued to use St. Vincent to take in needy kids, but the place wasn't designed for that sort of thing.
"The kids were hard to find sometimes," Morrissey said, referring to the sprawling buildings and grounds.
In 1974, the diocese did considerable remodeling and moved its offices there. In 1976, Morrissey was moved in as chancellor.
"I asked somewhere along the line about the trees that were planted along the big driveway," he said. "In 1961, the nuns and orphans from St. Vincent planted the pin oaks and Norway maples there to replace the elms that died from Dutch elm disease."
Morrissey followed suit. Beginning nearly 40 years ago, he added red and white oaks, walnut trees and a hard maple.
Two weeks ago, he reclaimed them.
"My dad was a carpenter, and my brothers, too," he said. "We have appreciation for wood."
Three of the four Morrissey brothers (Patrick died in 2006) spent a couple of days cutting down 35 trees to salvage for lumber. Brother Tim, a veterinarian with mad woodworking skills, led the effort. The oldest, John, stood by as a supervisor. A fourth man helped with the cutting.
Perhaps poetically, John Morrissey many years ago took over for the men's father as carpenter and property manager at St. Ambrose University, which sold the St. Vincent land to Assumption High School. And Monsignor Morrissey had managed the St. Vincent/Davenport Diocese property.
But the workplace similarities aren't entirely consistent.
Asked about his carpentry skills, the monsignor instantly confessed: "I can't saw a board straight."
So, he is leaving the trees in the capable hands of brother Tim.
"He will make use of them," he assured. "He has taken them home to dry. He does some small stuff now, like refinishing furniture, and he makes beautiful toolboxes. When he retires, he'll get into the lumber."
And what about the trees that were planted by the nuns and the orphans?
"They're still there," Monsignor Morrissey said. "They're committed to saving those. The ones we rescued, I planted."
In summary: The former Father from Holy Family saved the trees that stood in the field where the orphans once played. The field is becoming a playground for high schoolers and college students, and the lumber is being recycled by the Father's brother.
Symmetry can be so satisfying.
