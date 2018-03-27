The Quad-City Riverfront Council on Tuesday learned 71 new residences are being built in the Rock Island Arsenal Housing Development and should be available in May.
Kinyata Evans, senior master planner at the Rock Island Arsenal, noted 50 of them will replace residences that have been demolished, so there really are only 21 additional places to live.
The residences are for the 600 to 700 soldiers and their families who live on Arsenal Island. Not every soldier is required to live there, but a few higher ranking officers are, Evans said.
One of the reasons for the new facilities is the Army has new standards for living quarters.
"It’s to improve the housing because the housing that was already on the Arsenal were older homes, and we have new standards for Army family housing," she said.
One of the problems with the older residences was that the hallways were too small to fit today’s furniture during moving, she said.
"So the Army decided to create a new standard for housing that would allow soldiers to get the nicer, newer furniture in," she said. "That’s part of the reason, as far as I know."
Here’s a look at the entire project:
• 33 single family homes along Durnin Avenue are to be constructed with square footage of 2,020 to 2,520. The contract was awarded to Debcon, Inc. of Ashland, Kentucky.
• 38 homes — eight single family homes along Durnin Avenue and 30 duplex housing units along Rodman Avenue — are being constructed. The square footage ranges from 1,630 to 2,310. That contract was awarded to Atherton Construction of Henderson, Nevada.
When completed, the addition will result in 82 residences.