Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large structure fire in the downtown Rock Island District Wednesday morning.
The alarm came in around 4 a.m. for a fire at 103 19th Street.
Emergency workers have closed 1st Avenue between 17th and 20th streets. The street will be closed for several hours while firefighters remain on the scene.
Morning commuters are asked to avoid the area.
The building was reportedly vacant but apartments next to the structure were evacuated as a precaution.
There have been no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.