One person is dead after a collision between a SUV and a motorcycle late Monday afternoon on U.S. 61 in Blue Grass.
The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m. on U.S. 61 at Coonhunters Road.
Accident investigators say a motorcycle, driven by a 66-year-old Davenport man, was traveling north on the outside lane of U.S. 61. A SUV, driven by a 73-year-old Blue Grass woman, was attempting left-hand turn from U.S. 61 south onto Coonhunters Road when the motorcycle struck the SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected off the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Response Team is investigating the crash.
Assisting agencies include Blue Grass Fire, Blue Grass Police, Conservation Ranger, Medic Ambulance, Med Force Helicopter, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo Police, Iowa DOT.