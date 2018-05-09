The name of the man who died after the motorcycle he was driving Monday collided with a SUV has been released.
He is James Stowe, 66, of Davenport.
The crash occurred at 5:22 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 61 at Coonhunters Road in Blue Grass.
Accident investigators say Stowe was traveling north on the outside lane of U.S. 61 when a SUV, driven by a Joyce Magyar, 73, Blue Grass, attempted a left-hand turn from U.S. 61 south onto Coonhunters Road. The motorcycle struck the SUV.
Stowe was pronounced dead at the scene. Magyar was not injured.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Accident Response Team is investigating the crash.
Assisting agencies include Blue Grass Fire, Blue Grass Police, Conservation Ranger, Medic Ambulance, Med Force Helicopter, Iowa DNR, Iowa State Patrol, Buffalo Police, Iowa DOT.