A Muscatine woman was pronounced dead Thursday after being found in a vehicle underwater, below the Cedar River Bridge near Nichols.
Around 2 p.m., Thursday, MUSCOM received a call regarding a vehicle submerged on the west side of the bridge, off of Iowa 22. According to a news release from Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, one female — later identified as Traci Lynn Avis, 47, of Muscatine — was removed from the vehicle.
Avis was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff's office.
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Muscating Police Department, West Liberty Ambulance, West Liberty Fire Department, Nichols First Responders and the Nichols Fire Department.