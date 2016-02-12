MUSCATINE, Iowa — Monday’s basketball scrimmage is important because it’s about more than just the game.
Members of the Muscatine Fire Department will take on members of the local Special Olympics team in three-on-three and five-on-five matchups. The score won't matter as much as the outcome.
For Special Olympics, it’s a fundraiser as well as community outreach, according to Jason Miller, Special Olympics program director at the Muscatine Community Y.
Miller said that when the community is exposed to people with disabilities, they are often more understanding, accommodating and comfortable with them. The basketball event is also a fundraiser for the program. Plus the athletes enjoy it.
“It’s a huge thing for our athletes, they look forward to it every year mostly because it allows them one more competition opportunity,” Miller said.
He said more than 30 athletes will be involved to face off against firefighters. Mike Hartman of the Muscatine Fire Department said the tradition of the basketball game goes back a couple of decades and he’s not sure how it started.
“It’s always been a lot of fun, we go out there and play and we joke around with them and they joke around with us,” Hartman said.
The game starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at the Muscatine Community Y, 1823 Logan St.
Admission is free, baked items will be available for a donation, T-shirts for sale and raffle prizes. Miller said some years have raised around $600 for the Muscatine Special Olympics program.