MUSCATINE — The state fire marshal's office has been called in to assist in the investigation of Tuesday's blaze at the historic Huttig mansion.
Fire investigators were poring over the home at 315 W. 3rd St. on Wednesday to try and find out what started the fire. The home is a total loss, and officials said it may be demolished as early as today.
Muscatine Fire Marshal Mike Hartman said there would be a meeting this morning with the insurance company and Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission members to discuss the stability of the building.
Hartman said that investigators waited until daylight Wednesday to begin their initial probe into the cause.
"We didn't do anything overnight because it was dark and we still had some hot spots. We still have some smoldering right now," Hartman said. "Since it is such a big fire, such a big loss, we have asked for assistance from the state fire marshal."
The fire was reported about 12:10 p.m. Tuesday. The William and Harry W. Huttig mansion was built in 1892. David Morrison and his late wife, Nyla, purchased the home in 1987.
Hartman declined to elaborate on what Morrison told investigators about the origin of the blaze.
A home of the size and construction of the Huttig mansion presents unique issues for investigators.
"This is a challenge for us. Number one, it is a big home. It is my understanding that it was built in the 1890s and the type of construction they had at that time was balloon construction where fire could go throughout the walls and the floors and everything real easily so there are a lot of challenges with that," Hartman said.
Balloon framing used a continuous wood stud stretching from the foundation to the attic. The walls contained no vertical fire stops allowing a fire to move quickly throughout the structure. It was a popular method of construction at the time of the home was built.
The amount of damage and rubble left for investigators to sift through also complicates the search for a cause, Hartman said.