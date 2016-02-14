MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Police Department has welcomed several new officers to the force in the past few months. In this 15 Minutes, we introduce Officer Britt Jameson.
Age: 27
Hometown: Illinois City, Illinois
Graduated: Westmer High School, Muscatine Community College and Western Illinois University. He earned a degree in law enforcement justice administration.
Jameson graduated from the Iowa law Enforcement Academy on Dec. 4, 2015. He has been a working patrol officer since early December.
Jameson worked as a dispatcher in Muscatine County for two years before deciding to join the police department.
Why did you get into dispatching?
"I just kind of saw it as a foot in the door really. I just kind of learned about everything. I ended up enjoying it but I really wanted to be on the other side of things."
Why did you want to be a police officer?
"You know, it started when I was really young. You see the car and the lights and you think, oh, that's really cool. Kind of the general answer is I really wanted to get out there and make a difference. I want to change the way people see officers. I really want to help people. I want to help them with their problems, protect people."
What do you mean when you say you want to change the way people see police?
"Right now police are getting a bad rap. There's always some bad apples but I mean 99 percent of officers out there are good. They are people that really want to help people and I just want to put that out there. I am very fortunate to be where I am at."
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
What has that been like?
"It's completely different dealing with people face to face compared to on the phone. You get a lot more stories. You interact with people a whole lot more. I like talking to people."
He's been working a series of rotating shifts.
What have you enjoyed most about the job so far?
"I would say just being out talking to people. Coming from dispatch, where you are stuck in one room for 12 hours, that's a little tough. Getting out there where you can drive around and talk to people, I enjoy that."
What are you looking at in the future?
"I think I'd like to be part of the K-9 program. I think that would be an enjoyable program to be in."