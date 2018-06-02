The following information appears courtesy of the Muscatine County Reporter and is supplied by the Credit Bureau of Muscatine.
May 23, 2018 - Deeds
DEEDS
Sheri D Schneider nka Sheri D Ford to April L Pace-WD-5/4/18-Part of Lots 102 & 103 of Island View Addition to the City of Muscatine Iowa Cons $10 Stps $141.60 #02405
Michael D and Tamara S Hyink to MK’s Shop LLC-WD-5/3/18-Lots 1 and 2 in Brook Street Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $191.20 #02408
Pacific Visions Contractors LLC to UWI LLC-WD-5/9/18-Lot 11 of Wenogah Subdivision Phase II to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $24.80 #02410
Lonnie J and Jami Mason to Todd M Wheeler and Joseph F Illiff-WD-4/30/18-Lot “B” of County Club Hills Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $258.40 #02416
Joshua David and Jaime Rena Howell to Bailey A and Benjamin D Schober-WD-5/2/18-Lot 1 of Westfield an addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $278.40 #02430
Sandee Buysse fka Sandee Buysse-Baker to Joseph J and Stephanie J Paulsen-WD-5/7/18-Land in Section 12 78N 4W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $276 #02434
Marguerite N Knowles to G. Michael and Susan D Norton-Quit Claim Deed-4/5/18-Land in Section 5 78N 1W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02436
PAGE 891
DEEDS CONTINUED
Rachel L Norton to G. Michael and Susan D Norton-Quit Claim Deed-5/9/18-Land in Section 5 78N 1W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02437
Blake W. and Doris I McManus to Jose G and Sheryl A Santana-Rodriguez-WD joint Tenancy-5/7/18-Lot 27 of Lorenz Terrace Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $185.60 #02439
Patton M McClaskey Jr to Peter R Gingrich-WD-4/24/18-Lot 5 in Block 20 of the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1Stps $182.40 #02457
Meagan L Jameson fka Meagan L Slight and Britt Jameson to Alexa Sieling-WD-5/11/18-Lot 16 in Block 8 in Sunrise View Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $256.80 #02461
Luis X Castrodad and Olga M Vasquez-Diaz to Juan L Hernandez Martinez and Yiss Llanos M Reyes-WD-5/11/18-Part of Lot 30 & 29 of Climer-Newell Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $200 #02465
Lauren C Schmelzer to Audalissia Wood-WD-5/8/18-Part of Lot 8 in Block 10 of A. Ogilvie’s Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $116 #02467
Fidel and Magdalena Campos to Paulino Campos-Quit Claim Deed-5/14/18-Lot 3 in Block 34 of Abraham Smalley’s Addition to South Muscatine an Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02476
Alma L Cota to Juan Daniel Lopez-WD-5/4/18-Lot 14 of Subdivision of Block 1 of Sawyer’s 1st Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02477
John F and Tracie D Ihle to Isaac J and Madison L Thorpe-WD-5/14/18-Lot 27 of Mark Twain Meadows a Subdivision in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $355.20 #02478
Ogad Holdings LLC to Lirim Abdulski-WD-4/3/18-Blocks 16 * 17 of South Muscatine, an addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $143.20 #02480
Estate of Charles E Norwood to Dallas and Kerri McManus-Court Officer Deed-4/25/18-Lot 6 in Block 33 in South Muscatine an Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $23.20 #02486
David C and Brooke R Pulliam to Dallas and Kerri McManus-WD-4/24/18-Part of Lot 6 in Block 33 in South Muscatine an Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02487
Ann Dudgeon to Terry M and Vicki M Simester-WD-5/2/18-Part of Lot 13 of Paper’s Second Addition to the City of Durant, in Cedar and Muscatine Counties Cons $1 Stps $296.80 #02488
Steven J and Deborah J Salemink to James S Salemink-WD-4/17/18-Land in Section 7 77N 4W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $0 #02495
John T and Helen L Salemink Trustee to Steve J Salemink-WD-2/21/18-Land in Section 8 77N 4W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $0 #02496
Gary L and Janet A Lewis to Richard H and Trisha K Hammond-WD Joint Tenancy-5/14/18-Lot 19 of Cedar Hills Subdivision, a Subdivision in Muscatine County Iowa Con s$10 Stps $531.20 #02500
William F and Elizabeth J Gerot to NEWTS Café LLC-WD-5/11/18-Part of Lot 14 in Block 1 of the City of Nichols in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $92 #-2506
Jacob H and Sarah M Evans to Luis X Castrodad and Olga M Vazquez-Diaz-WD Joint Tenancy-5/11/18-Lot 33 of Heritage Heights Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $245.80 #02509
Vicki M Slater nka Vicki M Simester and Terry M Simester to Daniel R Chapman and Betty L Collins-WD Joint Tenancy-5/15/18- Lot 33 of Heritage Heights Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $198.40 #02514
Dorene J Weikert to Janelle Wilson-DuSavage-WD-5/14/18-Lot 13 in Newell Heights Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $232 #02521
Erik W Purdy aka Erik Purdy and Michelle L Purdy to Coltin E Miller-WD-3/7/18-Lot 12 in Block 73 of Park Place Addition to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $142.40 #02530
Timothy F and Deborah L Clark to Jorge Vazquez Carrizalez and Laura De-Alva-Vazquez-WD-4/23/18-Lot 8 and Part of Lot 7 of Papenthien and Creno’s Addition to the City of West Liberty in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $172 #02534
Gladys R Wilson, Jimmie and Nancy Merideth as Trustee to Paul O and Marci L Hallett-Trustee WD-5/17/18-Land in Sections 13 & 14 77N 2W in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $71.20 #02542
Mid-Prairie Stock Farms Inc to Arm Investments LLC-WD Corporate/Business Entity Grantor-5/16/18-Land in Section 17 78N 1E in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $919.20 #02547
Jeffrey M and Tiffany Meiburg to Jeffrey M and Tiffany Meiburg-WD Joint Tenancy-5/17/18-Lot 36 of The Reuben and Sarah Baker Addition Phase IV to the City of Muscatine County Iowa Cons $10 Stps $0 #02548
Lynn E and Brenda M Ochiltree to David A and Amanda J Brandies-WD Joint Tenancy-5/10/18-Part of Lot 2 in Block 62 of Butterfield’s Addition to the City of Wilton in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $9.60 #02587
Heidi C Burak to Heidi C Burak and Timothy R McMahon-Quit Claim Deed-5/18/18-Lots 1 & 2 in Block 18 of First Addition to the City of West Liberty in Muscatine County Iowa Cons $1 Stps $0 #02593