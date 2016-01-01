MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is celebrating a century as a paid fire department.
The city of Muscatine replaced 500 volunteers with a chief and 12 men beginning Jan. 3, 1916. Muscatine's first volunteer fire company dated back to Jan. 7, 1875.
Retired Muscatine Fire Department captain and department historian Mike Van Wey said the switch from a volunteer to a paid department was precipitated by a couple of factors.
"There were a couple of huge fires in December of 1912. One of them was at the Roach and Musser plant in south Muscatine. It was so big it burned for three days. It was a warehouse just crammed full of wooden products," Van Wey said.
Following the blaze, P.M. Musser, one of the owners of the building, purchased a truck to replace the hand-pulled carts firefighters had been using.
Musser bought a 1913 American LaFrance truck. It was the top of the line and the only one like it west of the Mississippi River.
"But they had to get somebody to run it and somebody to keep it running. So they hired the first two professionals. Fred Bilkey was the driver and J.P. Maurath was the mechanic. Right away a little bit of jealousy developed because these guys were paid. They were paid something like $62 a month and they practically lived at the station," Van Wey explained.
"The other story that was going on, the city of Muscatine began to crack down on drinking at the hose houses," Van Wey said.
The city had 10 hose companies at the time. The city received complaints about drunken firemen and started making arrests.
One company after another walked off the job, leading to the establishment of the paid department.
The first fire chief of the paid department was J.J. Brown. Bilkey was assistant chief. Maurath continued as the department mechanic. Firefighters were Louis Faulhaber, James Wise, John Leysen, Harry Freeman, Lee Schenkel, Charles Vetter, Herman Raethz, Ed Priester, Charles Lemkau and Charles Opelt.
"There was a lot of anxiety. Could these guys possibly do the job? But they'd been on the job less than two weeks and there was a huge fire at corner of Second and Iowa avenue, the B.E. Lilly building," Van Wey said.
"The fire occurred early in the morning. The guys did a great job. The building was a loss but they did a great job keeping it from spreading anywhere else. I think the city probably breathed a sigh of relief and said, 'OK they can do it,'" Van Wey said.
Other landmark dates in the department's history include March 8, 1956, when a group of off-duty firemen attended a council meeting requesting the immediate removal of Chief Alex Bender for such actions as leaving the station for extended periods of time without putting an officer in charge, telling officers to keep details of fires from the press or radio, and making prejudicial remarks against those of the Catholic faith.
Bender was demoted to firefighter but was later reinstated as chief. Seventeen firefighters resigned rather than continue serving under Bender.
On April 7, 1976, the current fire station opened for business.
June Anne Gaeta became the department's first female firefighter in August of 1994. She is now a captain with the department.
In 2000, the department started running the ambulance service.
The Muscatine Fire Department has had eight fire chiefs in the past 100 years. They are J.J. Brown, Harold Bierman, Paul Meerdink, Alex Bender, Paul Ziegenhorn, James Pumfrey, Steve Dalbey and currently, Jerry Ewers.
Van Wey, a history buff, wrote the official history of the department at the urging of Chief Dalbey.
"I found out a lot of things I didn't know. I scratched off a few things I thought I knew and turned out to be incorrect," Van Wey said.
He came away with an even greater respect for the fire service.
"I think how hard it must have been to be volunteer firefighter. I don't know what kind of training these guys had. In a lot of ways, they (the hose companies) were as much a social club as they were volunteers. Some of the things they went through, big fires, hot days."