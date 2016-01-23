MUSCATINE, Iowa — RAGBRAI will end in Muscatine.
At the announcement party in Des Moines on Saturday evening, Jan. 23, the committee for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced the start and end point along with the stops on the way.
Each year the ride starts at the Missouri River and ends with bicyclists dipping their tires in the Mississippi River. This year riders will do that in Muscatine.
“We’re thrilled,” said Ky Cochran, director of the Muscatine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Cochran said she didn’t have an inkling Muscatine would make the list this year.
“As far as I know, we had just as much chance as anybody else did,” Cochran said.
Gregg Jenkins, president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was in Des Moines for the announcement.
"It was really exciting to be there ... You're never sure you've got it until they turn that card over and your city's name is on it," Jenkins told the Journal.
Chris Steinbach, deputy director of MCSA, said he’s excited. Steinbach organizes a group of riders for the event each year and uses it as a fundraiser for the Muscatine nonprofit.
“It's pretty exciting,” Steinbach wrote in a message to the Journal. “I think it was last here 10 years ago. I hope it will encourage some new riders to go with our team to help MCSA.”
Charlie Harper, owner of Harper's Cycling & Fitness in Muscatine, said he has been trying to convince the RAGBRAI committee to return the ride to Muscatine for several years. He said he had a positive feeling about it coming this year but didn't know for sure until he saw the announcement in Des Moines.
Harper is hopeful it will benefit Muscatine in two ways. One is to build enthusiasm for bicycling.
"Get a few new people out riding bikes," Harper said.
The other is build enthusiasm for Muscatine. Harper has ridden RAGBRAI 13 times in addition to other long rides, like the entire length of the Katy Trail that spans most of the length of Missouri; and he is an official bike shop for RAGBRAI so he travels the route to repair bikes during the event. Harper is familiar with the effect of RAGBRAI coming to a town, and he said being the last stop doesn't reap the same benefits as an overnight stay. There's some positive financial impact, but many are ready to return home. Harper said it's the long-term effect he's looking for from a few of the 20,000 people in town that day.
"You've got to think how positive you make the town appear," Harper said.
That invites people to return for tourism and possibly longer. He said you never know when someone is scouting for a friendly town with amenities to locate a business.
"That's the image I'd like to promote," Harper said.
Cochran said she’ll work with the city and businesses to capitalize on the crowd in town that day. The ride starts July 24 and ends in Muscatine on July 30, covering 420 miles.
"It takes a lot of work," Jenkins said about hosting the event, but added it's well worth it and he's excited for the opportunity.
He said they'll need to recruit volunteers. Jenkins said he would have to look at figures from the last time RAGBRAI ended in Muscatine to give an estimate on the financial impact the extra visitors will have on the town.
“We’re so excited,” Cochran said. “Welcome RAGBRAI.”