MUSCATINE, Iowa — Ending the largest cycling event in the state here was a natural choice, according to officials.
The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) announced on Jan. 23 that Muscatine would be the eighth and final stop for the 44th annual event.
"It's been a great town for RAGBRAI traditionally," said T.J. Juskiewicz, RAGBRAI director. "It's time to come back."
RAGBRAI last ended in Muscatine in 2006.
The route this year goes across the southern portion of the state, starting at the Missouri River in Glenwood on July 23, dipping southeast to Shenandoah, north east to Creston, back southeast to Leon, east to Centerville, then jogging northeastward to Ottumwa and Washington before ending in Muscatine on July 30.
Juskiewicz said the RAGBRAI committee heard from several people encouraging it to end in Muscatine, among those Charlie Harper — owner of Harper's Cycling & Fitness in Muscatine. Harper has been a rider on RAGBRAI, but for several years lately is an official bicycle shop for the event, traveling along the route to help riders with repairs and maintenance along the way. Juskiewicz called Harper a "great ambassador" for RAGBRAI.
And he said Muscatine fits the bill for an ending town.
"The town is set up perfect for RAGBRAI," Juskiewicz said.
The large riverfront space downtown with the old boat ramp in the parking lot of Riverside Park is conducive for the finale, he explained. In addition to ample space for riders to easily dip their tires in the Mississippi River — a tradition to mark finishing the cross-state journey — the parking there makes it good for family, friends and support crew to be waiting to cheer on riders.
Juskiewicz also said being situated downtown allows those waiting on riders to easily access dining and shopping options without straying too far from the river.
Juskiewicz also said that while the ending town may not see the same type of economic impact as an overnight stay, it does see a benefit.
"The neat thing for the ending town is you get a double dip," he said.
Juskiewicz explained that many park vehicles in town the weekend prior to the ride so it's waiting there for them when they finish. This may mean an overnight stay at that time or at least dining. While most do not stay overnight in the last town at the ride's conclusion, they often have dinner or drinks before departing and often need to refuel their vehicles before hitting the road.
Harper noted in an interview with the Journal on the night of the RAGBRAI route announcement that it's also an ideal time to show off the town to those who have not been here before and might not otherwise stop here. Juskiewicz agreed.
"You've got a great opportunity to showcase your community to them," he said.
Juskiewicz said the final town is where the most photos are taken and "that will be etched in people's minds."
RAGBRAI will come to Muscatine the same weekend as Great River Days. The Muscatine City Council approved a proposal this week on a configuration of space used in Riverside Park so the two events do not interfere with each other.
Great River Days will use the area starting generally where Cedar Street intersects with Riverside Park northeast toward the new boat ramp.
RAGBRAI will have use of the park the other direction from Cedar Street, toward Iowa Avenue and the space along the old boat ramp next to Pearl City Station.
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be forming committees soon to help plan for and accommodate RAGBRAI. Those interested in joining a committee should call the chamber at 563-263-8895.