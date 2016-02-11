MUSCATINE, Iowa — This year’s guest conductor at the annual Delicious Combination dinner then performance by the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra has a little more experience than most.
Lori Carroll won the option to guest conduct by being the high bidder during the MSO board’s fundraiser auction a few months ago.
“I’ve always thought it would be fun to do this because I know what I’m doing,” Carroll said.
Carroll is in her 35th year of teaching music, spending the past 10 years at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary.
“For me, the biggest difference is the strings,” Carroll said.
Guest conductors are often given an easy song to conduct, Carroll said.
“I said, ‘Give me something that’s a little bit of a challenge,’” she said.
Carroll will conduct the song “Satchmo,” which is an arrangement of four pieces as a tribute to Louis Armstrong. She even recruited a friend from church, Noel Henneman, to sing one of the four songs.
“He just has a beautiful, really free and easy voice,” Carroll said.
Carroll has been working with Muscatine Symphony Orchestra Director Brian Dollinger to make sure she’s prepared to conduct properly, but doesn’t think it will be that difficult, even with the added string section.
“These are good enough string players, I don’t need to coach them,” Carroll said.
Dollinger will conduct the rest of the show, which will have a Mardi Gras theme. Carroll said it’s a good show for those who don’t normally attend a symphony performance because they don’t like classical music.
“This concert is pretty much jazz inspired,” she said.
“A Delicious Combination” will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 with a dinner at Geneva Country Club. The concert will follow at Central Middle School’s auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets to both events are $30 for season ticket holders and $40 for non-season ticket holders.
Tickets for just the concert are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students are admitted for free.
Tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee. For more information, call 563-264-2071.