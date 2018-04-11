Victims of crimes are widespread and come with all types of wounds.
That was the message Wednesday from Vicki Crompton-Tetter of Moline, whose 15-year-old daughter, Jenny Crompton, was murdered by her boyfriend in 1986.
Crompton-Tetter spoke at Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, during a proclamation ceremony for National Crime Victim's Rights Week. The week raises awareness about crime, victims' issues, victims' rights and to reach out to victims of all crimes. This year's theme is “Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims.”
Crompton-Tetter spoke about the extended trauma of victimization, in the time it takes to heal and the circle of affected survivors from a single victim.
Organizers said it has been estimated the effect of victimization can be multiplied by 100 other people, as trauma and pain spreads through that person's family and social network.
“I am not a victim. My daughter, Jenny, is the victim. I guess I am a homicide survivor,” Crompton-Tetter said.
She told of how Jenny was a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School and dating an 18-year-old PV student, Mark Smith. Smith was convicted of stabbing Jenny to death and is serving a life sentence. Eight years after the murder, Crompton-Tetter visited Smith in prison and forgave him, and since has visited him many times.
She said attention has fallen on her over the years, but “a lot goes on behind the scenes.” The murder affected her two other children, her former husband and her parents, she said. Her children had to witness all of her emotions over the years, which affected them for a long time. Her mother eventually sought counseling. Jenny's best friend struggled so much that the family moved away a year after the murder, in an effort to help their daughter heal.
Crompton-Tetter, who has spoken to groups and written about her experiences, said there is hope if people get the help they need.
“There is healing in numbers and healing in telling your stories,” she said.
The ceremony included a display highlighting the 13,000 crimes committed in the Quad-Cities in 2016 in nine categories of victims and crimes.
Rebecca Williams, child and family advocate for Genesis' Child Protection Response Clinic, is a member of the Quad-Cities Victim Services Coalition, which sponsored the event. She works with families who suffer from sexual, physical and emotional abuse.
“The main point of the committee is to get resources to the community, to let them know victims have a voice and that we have a lot of services to provide,” she said. “We want to reach out to the community to remove barriers, to forge nontraditional partners on all levels.”
Bettendorf Police Chief Phil Redington said the goal is to always “help with victims, but we cannot do it by ourselves. But we have to make sure the main focus is the victim.”
Lynne Miller is the Vera French Rick's House of Hope operations manager in Davenport, and a grief counselor. She said each victim and each situation are different.
“Grief and trauma is not one trek,” she said. “It is a journey to take each individual and help them to recover. There are so many different emotions and there is no timeline.”