A National Defense Industrial Association lunch for small business leaders will be 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Rock Island Arsenal Golf Course and Clubhouse, Arsenal Island.
Tickets cost $15 for association members and $20 for non-members ($25 at the door). For more information, contact Natalie Linville-Mass at 309-786-5142 or natalie@medialinkinc.com.
This is the first time the association has sponsored a luncheon with the Quad-Cities Iowa and Illinois Procurement Technical Assistance Centers.