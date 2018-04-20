Breaking
NATIONAL SCHOOL WALKOUT: In Muscatine, more than 100 participate in protest
MUSCATINE — Christa Colony was in her room Thursday, busy making signs. While she wrote her speech weeks ago, planned the following day’s rally a month ago, she still had not made signs.
Colony was one of the student-organizers for Muscatine High’s School Walkout on Friday. Some of the signs were part of a call to arms: she penned the names and numbers of Muscatine’s U.S. Congressional representation that, in her speech, she would ask people to call. Others were more exasperated: one read, “Your thoughts & prayers aren't enough!” When her mom came into her room, Colony said that one sign in particular stood out to her.
“Am I Next?” was scrawled in red marker.
"When she saw that poster — it hit her really hard," Colony said. "I remember her telling me about Sandy Hook, and us both just realizing that it could have been me. It could be any of us. All mass shootings are tragedies, but these happening at schools — it hits really hits close to home.”
Colony and fellow student-organizer Allyssa Gaeta, said they expected around 20 fellow students to walk out at 10 a.m. for the rally, held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre that ended with 15 dead, including the two gunmen. When the time came, Gaeta said the students kept coming.
“I think we were both really surprised by the turnout,” Gaeta said.
Gaeta said during the organizing effort, fellow students were not always like-minded.
“A lot of people were like 'I'm only going to go if this person goes.' I'm like, 'That's not right. That's not how you make a change.” I was disappointed in a lot of people,” Gaeta said. “But overall I was happy with our turnout.”
She said those she spoke to had their own ideas on what the walkout was about.
“So many people I've spoken to automatically assumed that this about an all-out gun ban,” Gaeta said. “I tried to explain to them that different people are out here for different reasons. Some are out for gun bans. Some are out for gun control. Some just want a memorial for all the kids that have lost their lives. Some are out here to speak. Some are out here to learn.”
The plurality of opinions was apparent as one student shouted back at Colony during her speech. He felt that background checks for firearms were extensive enough.
More than 100 students walked out with them came to the rally around Muscatine High’s picnic tables. Colony said that the presence of so many differing opinions and focuses shows how complicated the issue of gun violence is in the United States.
“A lot of the conversation to me, especially from our politicians, seems to be that if we fix one thing it will fix the whole epidemic,” Colony said. “I don't think that that is true. Obviously a huge part of this is gun control; introducing, not necessarily super restrictive gun control, but like thorough background checks. Mental health also plays a major role in it. I think establishing welcoming communities at school will play a role in it.”
Colony said she was surprised and excited by the seemingly galvanized student body that surrounded the picnic tables.
“I was surprised by how many students were engaged,” Colony said. “I saw a lot of kids come with signs and way more kids stood up and spoke than I originally thought would have thought. I think that shows that despite the mentality that kids can't be involved in the policy debate or kids can't be involved in politics because we don't know enough — this shows that this is an issue that we do have a lot to say about.”
Gaeta and Colony both expressed their appreciation to the high school for not approaching their rally with punitive actions for their participation.
“The main focus here is safety; making sure that everybody is safe in schools. It's not an issue of liberal versus conservative. It's an issue of us versus this issue,” Colony said. “The fact of the matter is that nobody wants kids to be killed in schools. They don't want people to be shot down unjustly.”
She encouraged students age 17-and-a-half and older to register to vote either through the Muscatine County Auditor’s office or via www.vote.gov.
"Even if you can't vote, being a participant in political discussions, making sure you are educated on (all) sides is important,” Colony said. “But voting is one of the most important rights we have. If we don't see change we will vote in the people that will make change."