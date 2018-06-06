Neighbors in the Jersey Meadows neighborhood of Davenport are asking Advance Homes Inc. and the Davenport City Council to provide access to Elmore Avenue as a new development is planned.
At a committee-of-the-whole meeting Wednesday night, the council heard from several neighbors as well as the developer.
Among the speakers was Joel Mohr, a resident of the 152-home Jersey Meadows area just east of Jersey Ridge Road and north of 53rd Street.
“We have a wonderful family-friendly neighborhood full of active and caring people,” Mohr said. “One point we’d like to make clear: The majority of the Jersey Meadows residents support the proposed single-family housing development (of Pheasant Creek LLC). Where we disagree is the current plan does not provide an access to Elmore Avenue, which we feel is important and needed.”
Mohr said he and other neighbors, some of whom have signed a petition, are concerned that construction equipment and supply vehicles will use existing streets that are not designed for the traffic load and weight.
Additionally, “Jersey Meadows Drive and Lorton Avenue serve as our neighborhood entrances, which can present a challenge turning south on Jersey Ridge Road during high-traffic periods,” Mohr said. “When Veterans Memorial Parkway and Costco are completed, this will only compound the problem."
A total of 64 homes are planned in the Pheasant Creek area, which includes 33.11 acres to the north of an under-construction Costco store and east of Jersey Meadows, said Adam Seitz, vice president of property for Advance Homes.
“The site plan we submitted reflects the best laid-out subdivision based upon the physical limitations accompanying the land,” he said.
“Not only are there physical and financial limitations that make this connection impossible; (but) a connection to Elmore does a disservice to our proposed site, along with the Jersey Meadows subdivision,” Seitz said.
“A connection between Jersey Ridge and Elmore will create a direct thoroughfare within the residential subdivisions between Jersey Ridge and Elmore. This connection allows motorists to bypass 53rd Street,” he said.
Any access between the residential development and a commercial development on Elmore Avenue “would be a strong deterrent to residents wanting to purchase homes within our new subdivision,” Seitz said.
The council will consider the Pheasant Creek plan, which involves rezoning, at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.