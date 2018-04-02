The Bettendorf City Council will decide tonight whether to approve plans for a Kwik Star gasoline station/convenience store that some area neighbors have opposed.
At the committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday afternoon, council members more details about the plan proposed for 3510 and 3514 Belmont Road.
The city planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the development March 21 and also has the approval of the city's community development staff.
Plans call for a 10,000-square-foot building with two, single-bay car washes to be located on the northwest corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads. If the council approves, construction could begin soon, city officials said.
But the proposal has come with much opposition from neighbors in the area of Maple Glen Drive who have concerns about traffic flow in the area. Maple Glen Drive is a horseshoe-shaped road that is reached by two entrances that intersect with Devils Glen Road, with the northern entrance to the area being located just north of Belmont Road.
Some residents who showed up for Monday's meeting asked beforehand about whether they could speak against the plan.
Mayor Bob Gallagher said that normally, the public is not allowed to speak at committee-of-the-whole meetings, but he offered to allow one spokesperson to address the council.
However, resident August Gatto said he would rather speak tonight when the vote will take place.
“We are not against Kwik Star. We think it is a good company,” he said after the meeting. “We just do not feel it is a suitable location. We do not want this rubber-stamped.”
Because the project meets all of the requirements for the commercially zoned property, City Attorney Chris Curran said there “is not a lot of leeway” to vote against it.
While traffic concerns have been raised by residents, Bill Connors, the city's community development director, said a traffic study showed the area could handle any increase in traffic from the business.
Gatto and other residents said they expect a large crowd tonight of those opposed to the project.
Three other developments were approved by the committee and will be voted on at the meeting at 7 p.m. today.
One is called Wyndham Villas to be located at the corner of Middle and Crow Creek roads and be built by Advanced Homes Inc.
It will consist of six townhouses with four units in each. There also will be a three-spot commercial building that could be used for officer or retail tenants. City staff said one concept calls for a possible restaurant there.
Two projects are from Build to Suit: a proposed Starbucks to be located just west of AAA near the Hy-Vee on Devils Glen Road; and a 10,000-square-foot light industrial building near Valley Drive and U.S. 67.