Ride the River, the annual Father's Day bicycle ride, will feature new activities at area parks and islands along the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities.
You can plan your day – June 17 – with an Island Adventure travel guide packed with ideas. Brochures are also available at bike shops, area YMCAs and River Action's office, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport.
Take a ride on the Celebration Belle from Bettendorf at 9:30 a.m. and receive a lei, or cross to Illinois on the Arsenal Island Bike Bridge.
On Arsenal Island, you can write letters to service men and women and explore the playground at Memorial Park where the Arsenal MWR Grill will serve food and cold drinks all day.
On Sylvan Island in Moline, learn about mountain-trail riding from Friends of Off-Road Cycling and stop by the Meatheads Meat Market food truck.
On Campbell’s Island in East Moline, roast s’mores at the turtle fire pit, see a live performance about the War of 1812 by the D.A.R. and satisfy your hunger at the Don Monico food truck.
In Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, enjoy yoga, ice cream and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Schwinn” on stage.
On Credit Island in Davenport, build osprey boxes with River Action, make a take-home bird feeder and have your picture taken among the “Sunday in the Park” figures. The Trail’s End food truck will offer a variety of food items.
At LeClaire Park in Davenport, participate in adventure-themed games and activities.
At each island and park stop, riders will be asked a question pertaining to the Mississippi River. Answer correctly to receive a sticker. With four stickers, riders receive a free slice of pizza from Taste of Italy in LeClaire Park.
River Action Executive Director Kathy Wine said the extra activities are new this year for the 34th annual Father's Day tradition. Proceeds will go to riverfront trail development in the Quad-Cities.
The June 17 ride is planned 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is $20 for adults, $5 for kids. Bike helmets are available at $10 per adult, $5 per child with a Ride the River registration, compliments of the Quad City Bicycle Club. To register, visit riveraction.org or call 563-322-RIDE.
The first 350 youth to register will receive a reflective Ride the River backpack of various colors, compliments of the Davenport Noon Kiwanis Club. All dads will receive a ticket to the June 17 River Bandits game.
Ride the River also is seeking volunteers for June 16-17; all volunteers will receive a free T-shirt.
People are needed 9 a.m. to noon June 16 for packet pickup at LeClaire Park and on June 17 for registration, boat landing barge loading and unloading, the LeClaire Park games, island activities, Sunday afternoon clean-up and Monday's post-ride detail.
River Action uses profits from Ride the River for riverfront trail development.