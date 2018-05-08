While fewer vendors are lining up to sell fireworks in the Quad-Cities so far this year, one company is working to spark customer interest by offering one of the largest selections in the state.
So far this spring, Davenport has approved four vendor licenses, according to the state fire marshal, and Bettendorf has approved applications from two vendors, including Crossroads Fireworks, which will open June 1 at 875 Middle Road.
The Iowa Legislature made it legal to sell and use consumer fireworks in the state last spring, establishing sales periods around the Fourth of July and New Year's. For brick-and-mortar shops, fireworks sales begin June 1, and for tents, sales begin June 13. All sales end July 8.
Last June, the Iowa State Fire Marshal approved more than 500 retail licenses for fireworks sales, including around 50 in Davenport and eight in Bettendorf, according to the State Fire Marshal's office.
"(This time last year) is basically when the process started, so I know we got flooded with them (vendor applications)," Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said. "But it was also new, so everybody was interested."
Morris said vendors in Davenport are applying for permits more cautiously than last year, as the city council is close to approving a change in the sales ordinance. While fireworks were sold in shopping districts last summer, the council may only allow sales in areas zoned as a light industrial district or higher. He cited public safety as the main reason.
"Every vendor I've talked to, I've been telling them that it hasn't officially passed, but it looks pretty good," Morris said. "They want to be 100 percent sure they stick to the industrial area."
Justin Bartlett, one of the owners of Crossroads, said he opened a 6,000-square-foot store in Waterloo last summer, offering around 400 different types of fireworks.
“We had a short-term lease on the building, not knowing what to expect because we’re new to the fireworks business," Bartlett said. "But sales were well above even our high-end projections. Because of that, we were able to negotiate a year-round lease on the building in Waterloo and that encouraged us enough to look for other locations.”
After searching the state, Bartlett said he found the location in Bettendorf, in the former Premier Jewelry and Loan building, off I-74 on Middle Road. He expects to offer more than 500 varieties of fireworks in the 7,000 square feet of retail space.
"The area lacked the kind of big fireworks store experience you see in Missouri and other states," he said. "And so we have a year-round lease on the building, so we're there for the long-haul seasonally. Some things could happen, like we're looking at other seasonal retail things that might be viable."
The Davenport City Council will consider the change in fireworks ordinance Wednesday evening.