As the Celebration Belle rolled by on the Mississippi, just off the backyard of the new Rock Island Arsenal housing, Sgt. Jonathan Rothwell and his family stayed patiently in their hot seats waiting for their own celebration to begin.
Soon they got to cut the ribbon at the grand opening Friday of one of the 71 homes that will all be finished by September. Two, including theirs, are done now. A total of 22 will be done within a week.
For Rothwell, a father of four, it was clearly comforting to know that his family will only be about five minutes away from where he works.
It may be the Rock Island Arsenal. But for these 71 homes, think suburbia.
"Spacious," "well-designed" "family-style" are other ways to describe the one- and two-story homes that sit in neighborhoods that have basketball courts, playgrounds and running paths.
The homes are unique, too. Each is not only Certified LEED Silver, but are resource sufficient, use less water and energy and reduce green house gas, said Capt. Kyle Brinks of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville district, which oversaw the project. Each also has a storm shelter to guard against unpredictable Midwest weather, Brinks said.
“What makes it important for the Arsenal is we are an Army community,” said Col. Kenneth Tauke, garrison commander. “Of course, family members in a military family move every two or three years. It give them great relief that they can just move here, move right into a home without having to put down deposits and do all those sorts of things.”
Living on the Arsenal usually means no rent or utilities, too, one official said.
And the 71 homes vary in size from 1,630 square feet to 2,520.
“The quality of the house that we’re in is phenomenal,” Rothwell said. “They definitely put some money into it. We are really impressed with this base housing.”
The fact that he’s really five minutes from work offers flexibility, Rothwell said.
The houses in his neighborhood actually have backyards that give way to a short hill, additional greenery and then look out to the nearby Mississippi. Their front yards face other new homes across the street. Those new homes have backyards that are across the street from Arsenal working quarters and attractions like the museum.
“There’s a lot of facilities around here for the whole family as well,” said Rothwell, who will be working in IT in the G-6, First Army. “It’s a great thing.”
The 71 units that are on two stretches of property cost more than $46 million to build. But Tauke chalked up a lot of that cost to infrastructure in an area where, in some spots, there previously were no inhabitants.
“One of the unique things here is that we had to put in all the streets, gutters, all the sewers, where some of that is shared by a developer or shared by the tax base to put in homes,” Tauke said. “That’s where you see kind of a hidden cost that you may not see outside.
“Even though we didn’t have to buy the property, we had to put in all the infrastructure to support the property, laid in these streets, a lot of cement, new lift stations. That’s some of the costs you usually don’t see as a normal homeowner because it’s built into the lot price and some of those things.”
At the podium before a crowd of about 100 people, Tauke summed up his thoughts on the new homes by saying, “I am very passionate about the Rock Island Arsenal. I was looking forward to making Rock Island not just a place to come and work, but a place to come and live.
"They will be in a great community and have a great view," Tauke added later. Knowing that their families are taken care of, "they will be able to be focused on their mission and their jobs," he said.