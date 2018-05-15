With a crane from Tri-State Crane & Rigging Service and a crew from ACME Sign Company Inc. the new Adler marquee was lifted into place Monday, May 14, 2018. The new marquee design by Eric Larsen of Empire Signature Systems of Auburn Michigan.
