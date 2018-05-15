Subscribe for 17¢ / day
051518-qct-qca-adler-002
With a crane from Tri-State Crane & Rigging Service and a crew from ACME Sign Company Inc. the new Adler marquee was lifted into place Monday, May 14, 2018. The new marquee design by Eric Larsen of Empire Signature Systems of Auburn Michigan.
051518-qct-qca-adler-001
Workers with ACME Sign Company Inc. prepare to install the new Adler marquee Monday, May 14, 2018. The new marquee was designed by Eric Larsen of Empire Signature Systems of Auburn, Michigan.

The Adler marquee through the years

