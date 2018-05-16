After eight months without an administrator, Rock Island County Board members on Tuesday approved a contract with Jim Snider.
Snider, administrator of Stephenson County in Freeport since June 2016, said he will begin work in Rock Island County on June 18. He has 21 years of experience in municipal and county management.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "The first thing I'll do is come in and listen. I will sit down with elected officials and department heads and just listen.
"There is a lot of opportunity for me to be more successful down the line as I become more familiar with everything. I don't want to make any quick judgments. I want to establish those relationships."
According to his employment contract, Snider will be paid an annual salary of $115,000. Benefits include three weeks of paid vacation, 10 sick days and two personal days. The county will make required premium payments into health, life and disability insurancer.
A lump sum of $4,000 in moving expenses also will be paid and he will receive a monthly vehicle allowance of $350. He must relocate to a residence within Rock Island County within three months of his start date. If he resigns within one year of his employment, he must reimburse the county $4,000.
In the event of his termination, his contract states he will be paid a lump sum equal to four month's salary in addition to any unused vacation or personal leave, unless he is terminated for just cause. Reasons for just cause include professional misconduct, failure to perform duties, or committing a crime resulting in a guilty verdict or plea.
If he resigns, he must give the county 60 days written advance notice.
Snider will be the county's second administrator, replacing Dave Ross, who served from May 2015 to September 2017. Ross was paid a base salary of $135,000 with full-time benefits and four weeks of paid vacation.
In September, Ross was hired as city manager of Stuart, Florida. On May 2, he was placed on administrative leave by Stuart city commissioners. He resigned May 7.
Also on Tuesday, board members approved forming an executive committee consisting of county board chairman Ken "Moose" Maranda, vice chairman Richard Brunk and the chairs of all standing committees. Snider will report to the executive committee.