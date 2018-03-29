Visitors to a new public space donated to the city of Rock Island will see parallel benches, a variety of plants and food trucks.
Ryan Berger, the city’s planning and redevelopment administrator, showed off designs for the furniture and other amenities that will soon populate the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue on Wednesday night at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop Bar & Grill, 1228 30th St.
The space is expected to be open for public use near the end of May, Berger said.
Features of the new space, which could comfortably seat 25 people, include benches, seats and tables, bike racks, planters, bike inflation station and a bike stand with tools to repair bikes.
Berger said the city wanted to do something unique for the space.
Power stations were installed underground near the curbs to accommodate up to six food trucks. Berger said having the power stations underground will allow trucks to not have to use generators for power, which can be noisy.
He said a decision on how to regulate food trucks would need to be approved by the city council before trucks could appear on site.
The final product was a culmination of ideas brought forth from a public meeting held four months ago. Ideas for the space ranged from installing an electric car charging station or a gazebo to featuring park benches and a mural.
Among those in attendance was artist Bill Gustafson, who has worked on several murals around town, including in the District of Rock Island. He told the audience he envisioned a mural that could either be a copy or a parody of Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks” painting.
Berger said work donated by the Shive-Hattery engineering firm to help design the landscaping, along with completing other site prep in-house, has saved the city $20,000. The project is expected to cost $30,000, he said.
Mayor Mike Thoms said the city is trying to be more community-minded and was happy to get residents involved in the project.
“We wanted people’s input on what it should look like and the function it should play, and we got thought,” Thoms said. “We got a lot of good input.”
Last year, on March 6, a propane explosion occurred at Vintage Rose Antiques, 2963 14th Ave. The building was deemed a total loss, and the owner donated the space to the city. It has since been torn down and the lot paved.