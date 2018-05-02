Davenport RAGBRAI seeks volunteers
The Davenport Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa Committee, or RAGBRAI, seeks volunteers to assist with many aspects of the bike race. For example, volunteers are needed to help greet visitors and assist them with directions and information.
Interested volunteers can sign up at www.davenportragbrai.com.
This year will be the 46th annual non-competitive bicycle ride across the state July 22-28 for thousands of cyclists and support crews from around the world.
The route on the last day will take riders from Iowa City to Davenport on Saturday, July 28.
Mobile health fair comes to Davenport
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa and Hy-Vee, Inc., will bring a mobile “Healthy You” health fair to Davenport this weekend.
The event will be 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St.
Among the features will be family activities, as well as health-care experts who will deliver a variety of educational materials and resources, including healthy recipe cards and snacks.
Aspen Dental offers free care for veterans
Aspen Dental practices in Davenport and Muscatine will provide free care from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, to veterans.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment at a participating office. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Offices at 5270 Elmore Ave., Suite 4, Davenport, 563-484-0912; and 3020 N. Highway 61, Muscatine, 563-362-0019, will participate.
This is Aspen Dental’s fifth annual Day of Service and is part of its Healthy Mouth Movement, an initiative that delivers free dental care to veterans.
For more information, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.
Passport fair will be
Saturday in Maquoketa
The U.S. Postal Service will host passport fairs this spring, including an event from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Maquoketa, Iowa, Post Office, 208 N Main St.
Postal customers should complete passport application appointments online by visiting usps.com/passport and clicking the “Schedule an Appointment” link. Walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those with appointments.
Passport renewals can be handled directly with the State Department online at www.travel.state.gov/passports
Nancy Ballenger, vice president and general manager of Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, has been named the recipient of the prestigious Founders Award at the 2018 Women Leaders in Gaming Summit.
Ballenger is the fifth woman to receive the award, established in 2013 to recognize a deserving woman who has demonstrated a strong commitment to and made a significant impact on Iowa’s gaming industry.
“Some people make things happen, some people watch things happen and some wonder what happened — Nancy has certainly made things happen for Iowa’s Gaming industry for nearly 30 years,“ said Wes Ehrecke, Iowa Gaming Association President and CEO.
Considered a pioneer of Iowa’s riverboat casino operations, Ballenger started her career in marketing and has worked her way through all facets of the gaming hospitality industry, ultimately becoming general manager of the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf. Most recently, she oversaw the Isle’s $50 million land-based renovation.
She also is involved in the community, serving on the board of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau as well as spearheading a leadership role with the Women Leaders in Gaming initiative.