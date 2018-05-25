Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Saturday: There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
Memorial Day: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.