Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with partly sunny skies and a high near 86 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after  11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Saturday: There's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

Sunday: It will be sunny with a high near 93 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.

Memorial Day: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.

