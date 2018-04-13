Here is a Hazardous Weather Outlook for our region from the National Weather Service:
"There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and tonight. The main threat is large hail. Damaging winds will also be possible over far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois.
"Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through Saturday afternoon, near to north of Interstate 80. Ponding water in low-lying areas is possible, and well as rises on creeks, streams, and tributary rivers through early next week.
"Strong northeasterly gradient winds gusting up to 40 mph, will occur across much of the area from late tonight into Saturday.
"There will be a chance for lingering thunderstorms across portions of the outlook area on Saturday. These storms may be capable of at least small hail, as well as cloud to ground lightning.
"Accumulating snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday. While confidence is still low in specific amounts and locations, latest indications suggest that at least a couple inches of snow accumulation will be possible northwest of the Cedar Rapids, to Dubuque Iowa areas.
"The falling snow, combined with brisk winds, may lead to significantly reduced visibility and slick roads."
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 62 degrees.
Tonight showers and a thunderstorm are possible with a low around 40 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. It will be breezy with an east wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Showers are likely with a high near 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night: There's a 50 percent chance of rain with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Northeast winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: There's a 50 percent chance of precipitation with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Just be thankful you're not living in northwest Iowa ...
From the Associated Press: Forecasters say the blizzard warnings extending from southwest Nebraska into northwest Iowa and beyond include heavy snow and gusting winds that will make travel perilous.
Station KNEB in Scottsbluff reported early Friday that snow already has begun to fall in far northwest Nebraska.
The National Weather Service says Iowa accumulations of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) could occur by the time the powerful system leaves the state early Sunday. And up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) of snow could amount in some Nebraska spots. Blizzard warnings cover most of Nebraska's midsection, from Kansas north to South Dakota.
Wind gusts reaching 50 mph (80 kph) also are forecast in both states.
Makes that Q-C forecast seem pretty tame, doesn't it?