NWS: Weather summary
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.

Friday will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

The weekend brings rain and the chance of snow. Stay tuned.

