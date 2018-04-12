Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 71 degrees.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.
Friday will bring a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
The weekend brings rain and the chance of snow. Stay tuned.