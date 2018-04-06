Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the Quad-City region this afternoon. The outlook states, "A northwest wind will gust over 30 mph today. Near record low temperatures in the teens are forecast tonight, with wind-chill values in the single digits.
"Accumulating snow is likely from Sunday evening through Monday morning. Preliminary forecast snow amounts range from 1 to 4 inches. The primary impact will be slippery travel conditions."
And for Sunday into Monday, take a look at this ...