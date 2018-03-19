Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be breezy and mostly sunny with a high near 53 degrees. East winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon with winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
There is an enhanced risk for grass fires this afternoon because of plentiful dry fuel, gusty east winds over 20 mph, and dry air.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Northeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
• I-74 construction update: I-74 nighttime lane closures will continue Interstate 74 between I-80 in Davenport and the I-74 bridge in Bettendorf through late April. Also, beginning this week there will be nighttime lane closures on I-74 south of the Avenue of the Cities in Moline through early April.