Officially we had 2.5 inches of snow fall on the Quad-Cities overnight.
Now let's move on.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The NWS has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region. It states: "Areas of light snow will persist through midday with patchy freezing drizzle possible. Minor additional accumulations of a dusting to a few tenths of an inch is possible. Roads may be slushy and slick in spots, especially secondary or lesser traveled roads. In addition, some slick spots may be found on area bridge decks. Slow down and use caution."
There's a 40 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. North winds will be around 5 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 35 degrees.
Then things begin to warm up with temps in the 60s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.